Trace Pitman 5K in Campbellsville

The Trace Pitman 5,000 is a late summer 5K run through the blacktop trails along the Trace Fork Creek with proceeds being donated to the Campbellsville University Cross Country team. In its second running, this event will look to provide an extremely fast and flat course that is shaded and snakes along to beautiful creekside path. The race will take place in out-and-back fashion, but a long gravel loop will deter a direct 180 degree turn, providing the fastest route for the run as possible.

For an additional $5 donation on race day, runners will have the option to request collegiate athletes to pace them to hit their goal times!

Last year, our winners were able to clock times of 16:42 for the men and 18:22 for the women. Can you top these marks??

Awards will be given to the top three individuals overall for each gender, as well as the top individuals for each age group!

We look forward to seeing you on race day!

For more information call 2704653786 or visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Campbellsville/TracePitman5000