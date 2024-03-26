Trading Places - Gallery 104

× Expand The Arts Association of Oldham County Trading Places

March 26-April 20

Trading Places is an exchange show open to all mediums between the Oldham County Arts Association (AAOC) and the Shelby Regional Arts Guild (SRAG). This show is only open to member artists of either organization in all mediums and will display work by some amazingly talented artists. Work will be displayed in each-others venues, allowing artists the opportunity to exhibit and sell their work in a different venue and community. This is a non-competitive, no prizes, no judging show. “People’s Choice” voting at end. An Opening Reception will be held at Gallery 104 on Thursday, March 28, 6:30-8pm. An Opening Reception will be held at the Dogwood Gallery on Friday, April 5, 6:30 – 8 pm. FREE admission.

