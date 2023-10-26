× Expand Robert S Donovan raspberry

Tree-Eats Along the Trail at Bernheim

You don’t have to dress up in scary costumes to get treats from the forests; especially if you know how and where to look. Join Interpretive Programs Manager, Wren Smith to explore a treasure trove of gifts provided by trees.

We’ll explore food, beverages, cordage, and wild-crafting lore. The entire class will be outdoors, so dress for the weather. Make reservations early as space is limited and masks, and social distancing required. Not recommended for children under 6 years of age.

Bernheim members $10; non – members $15

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event