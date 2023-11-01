Trivia Night at Curious Buzz - La Grange

to

Curious Buzz 116 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Trivia Night at Curious Buzz

Join in the fun at Curious Buzz every Wednesday evening in November (1, 8, 15, 22 and 29) for some weekly Trivia Night entertainment. Fuel your mind with selections from the delicious food & drink menu then test your knowledge as host Sam Summers challenges you. Get a team together and come join the fun! Curious Buzz offers take-out, dine in, outdoor seating in the patio area.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Kids & Family, Outdoor, This & That
502.515.0388
to
to
to
to
to
