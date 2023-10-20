Trunk or Treat & Hotel Transylvania Movie - Sauerbeck Family Drive In La Grange

× Expand Sauerbeck Family Drive In Trunk or Treat & Hotel Transylvania Movie

Trunk or Treat & Hotel Transylvania Movie

$28 per carload.

Come out to the movies for a fun family event! Guests will have the opportunity to collect candy before watching Hotel Transylvania under the stars. There will only be one movie included with this event. (Separate per person tickets are required to stay for Taylor Swift).

Gates open at 5:30/Trunk or Treating starts at 5:45!/Guests MUST arrive by 6:45 for entry. NO LATE ENTRY./Hotel Transylvania starts at about 7:00.

Camp Quality Sponsor - guests may sponsor a carload admission to a Camp Quality Family, a charity that supports children with cancer. "*Trunks Needed!* - volunteers wanting to decorate their trunk can sign up by emailing Admin@SauerbeckFamilyDriveIn.com.

Businesses and Organizations can setup trunks as well! Sign-up required.

Fpr more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/