Twelfth Night - The Spotlight Playhouse

Performed by the Bluegrass Players (Intergenerational)

Dive into a world of comedy, romance, and mistaken identities with Shakespeare’s timeless classic, “Twelfth Night.” Presented by the renowned Bluegrass Players and directed by the gifted Edwin Tait, this production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience. Set against the backdrop of the enchanting Spotlight Playhouse in Berea, the play brings to life the vibrant characters and witty dialogues that have captivated audiences for centuries. Whether you’re a Shakespeare aficionado or new to his works, “Twelfth Night” offers a delightful escape that resonates with all. Join us this January and be swept away by the charm, humor, and heart of this beloved tale. Secure your seats now and be part of a theatrical tradition that continues to inspire!

Performances:

Friday, Jan 5 – 8:00 pm

Pay What You Can Tickets are available online 2 hours before showtime.

Saturday, Jan 6 – 8:00 pm

Sunday, Jan 7 – 2:00 pm

Friday, Jan 12 – 8:00 pm

Pay What You Can Tickets are available online 2 hours before showtime.

Saturday, Jan 13 – 8:00 pm

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool