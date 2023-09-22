Twilight in the Garden at Yew Dell Gardens

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014



It’s time for the annual mix and mingle in the gardens at Yew Dell’s Signature event and largest fundraiser of the year. Amidst the backdrop of Yew Dell’s magnificent landscape at dusk, supporters enjoy an evening of gourmet food by the Myan Café, along with an auction featuring fabulous items which includes a European river cruise by Viking River Cruises.


