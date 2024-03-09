ULTIMATE OLDIES ROCK & ROLL SHOW - The Plaza Theatre Glasgow

The Plaza Theatre 115 East Main Street, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

ULTIMATE OLDIES ROCK & ROLL SHOW

The Plaza Theatre, located in the heart of Glasgow, KY, offers live concert events by local, regional and national performing artists.  Since 1934, the Plaza is home to many community, church and civic groups who utilize the beloved venue for concerts, plays, recitals, and graduations.

For more information, please visit historicplaza.com/

