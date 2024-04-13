Decades of Elvis - The Plaza Theatre Glasgow
The Plaza Theatre 115 East Main Street, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
×
Decades of Elvis
Decades of Elvis starring two of the top Elvis tribute artists, Tyler Christopher and Brooke Wright. Beginning in the 1950's and spanning Elvis' entire career through the 60's & 70's, these two multi award winning artists will be backed by the Impossible Dream Band and the Rangers Quartet!!! Two and a half full hours of non-stop entertainment.
For more information, please visit historicplaza.com/
Info
The Plaza Theatre 115 East Main Street, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance