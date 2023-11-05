Uncorked and Glazed Over at Rising Sons Winery

× Expand Rising Son's Winery Satisfied aesthetes enjoying crafts and a glass of wine.

Uncorked and Glazed Over

Join Elements Clay Studio and Rising Sons Winery for a relaxing Sunday afternoon of Pottery Painting & wine. Event takes place on SUNDAY NOV 5TH 2pm at Rising Sons Winery (975 Frankfort rd, Lawrenceburg KY) Doors open at 1:50. Get your girl and guy friends together and come get creative with us. Tickets are $50pp. Included in ticket price is one awesome piece of pottery, materials and firing to complete your project. Be sure to come hungry because your ticket Also includes Francine's awesome picnic spread along with a glass of wine. Tickets must be purchased online prior to the event. Space is limited so hurry and get yours. Elements will have a variety of pieces for you to choose from. You can choose to do one of our designs or bring a design of your own and we will help you get your piece completed.

For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/