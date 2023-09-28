Under 21 Night at Curious Buzz in LaGrange
Curious Buzz 116 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Come to the first-ever Under 21 Night event at Curious Buzz! Dance the night away as you enjoy a Barbie-themed night under the stars in La Grange. Grab your favorite Ken or best Barbie friend or come as your favorite Barbie - Dr. Barbie. Writer Barbie, Judge Barbie, Mermaid Barbie - the choices are endless. Come out for a night of fun, food and zero proof drinks at our outdoor patio area in the heart of La Grange.
For more information call (502) 515-0388.