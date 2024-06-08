× Expand Oldham County History Center Underground Railroad Car Tour

Underground Railroad Car Tour - Oldham County History Center

Must register. $10 per person.

This tour is led by Dr. Nancy Theiss, author of A Tour of the Underground Railroad Along the Ohio River(2020, The History Press). As Executive Director of the Oldham County History Center, Theiss has led research and programs that have been identified significant by the National Park Service to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. The History Center has hosted archaeological investigations since 2005 on the Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation. Participants on the tours will drive their own cars to specific sites of activities relating to Freedom Seekers during antebellum era in Oldham County, including grave sites, auction sites and house sites.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/