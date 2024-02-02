Upcycled Cinderella at EKU Center for the Arts

Upcycled Cinderella

Grades K-8

When the scheduled performers fail to arrive for the day's performance, the facility janitors, "Dustmop" and "Binny," decide to take over in this hilarious take on the classic fairy tale, Cinderella! Upcycled Cinderella shows that, with a little creativity and ingenuity, you can make the most of any situation.

Two Showings! 

March 19, 2024

9:15 AM

March 19, 2024

11:00 AM

For more information, please visit ekucenter.com/

