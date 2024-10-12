× Expand Louisville Sports Commission Urban Bourbon Half Marathon

Urban Bourbon Half Marathon - Louisville

The Urban Bourbon Half Marathon is an experiential destination event that celebrates and promotes 200 years of Louisville and Kentucky distilling history, it starts and finishes in downtown Louisville and winds through the fall foliage of one of Louisville’s most scenic parks, Cherokee Park. The half marathon features exclusive bourbon experiences and a post-race party that was heralded by Runners’ World magazine as one of the best half marathon after-parties in the country.

For more information, please visit urbanbourbonhalf.com/