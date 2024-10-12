Urban Bourbon Half Marathon - Louisville

to

Downtown Louisville Louisville, Kentucky

Urban Bourbon Half Marathon - Louisville

The Urban Bourbon Half Marathon is an experiential destination event that celebrates and promotes 200 years of Louisville and Kentucky distilling history, it starts and finishes in downtown Louisville and winds through the fall foliage of one of Louisville’s most scenic parks, Cherokee Park. The half marathon features exclusive bourbon experiences and a post-race party that was heralded by Runners’ World magazine as one of the best half marathon after-parties in the country.

For more information, please visit urbanbourbonhalf.com/

Info

Downtown Louisville Louisville, Kentucky
Fitness, Food & Drink, Outdoor
502.587.7767
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Urban Bourbon Half Marathon - Louisville - 2024-10-12 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Urban Bourbon Half Marathon - Louisville - 2024-10-12 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Urban Bourbon Half Marathon - Louisville - 2024-10-12 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Urban Bourbon Half Marathon - Louisville - 2024-10-12 08:00:00 ical