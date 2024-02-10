× Expand Oldham County Schools Arts Center Valentine Create-A-Date Workshop

Valentine Create-A-Date Workshop - Oldham County Schools Arts Center

$20 per person/Ages 5 – Adult/Must register.

Create a perfect handmade gift for your loved one. Start with a pound of clay and create clay plates, roses, vases, and functional pieces of pottery. Items will be glazed during the workshop.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/