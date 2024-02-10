Valentine Create-A-Date Workshop - Oldham County Schools Arts Center
to
Oldham County Schools Arts Center 7105 Floydsburg Rd. , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
×
Oldham County Schools Arts Center
Valentine Create-A-Date Workshop
Valentine Create-A-Date Workshop - Oldham County Schools Arts Center
$20 per person/Ages 5 – Adult/Must register.
Create a perfect handmade gift for your loved one. Start with a pound of clay and create clay plates, roses, vases, and functional pieces of pottery. Items will be glazed during the workshop.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County Schools Arts Center 7105 Floydsburg Rd. , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday, Workshops