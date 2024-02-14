Valentine's Downtown Fine Dining - Lexington

× Expand Bluegrass Blog enjoy a romantic - 1 Valentine's Fine Dining in Downtown Lexington

Valentine's Downtown Fine Dining

Join us at the Lyndon House Bed and Breakfast for a stress free, unique dining experience in downtown Lexington. Don’t miss booking an intimate Valentine's dinner with that special someone. Lexington's best kept secret.. but not for long!

Valentine’s Menu - Prix Fixed Fine Dining Menu with Optional Wine Pairing on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 6PM. Choice of entrée. See link for full menu.

Seating is limited.

Please call 859.420.2683 for reservations. $89 per person.