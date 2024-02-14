Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner Show
to
Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Louisville
America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Louisville, KY! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!
February 14, 2024 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM • Show Script: "The Hollywood Hit"
Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown, 501 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202
For more information call 866-496-0535 or visit thedinnerdetective.com