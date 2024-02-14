Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner Show

to

Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner Show  

America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Louisville, KY! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

February 14, 2024 @ 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM • Show Script: "The Hollywood Hit"

Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown, 501 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202

For more information call 866-496-0535 or visit thedinnerdetective.com

Info

Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Comedy, Food & Drink
866-496-0535
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner Show - 2024-02-14 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner Show - 2024-02-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner Show - 2024-02-14 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner Show - 2024-02-14 19:00:00 ical