Vent Haven Museum Open House

Saturday, October 28, 2023

1 PM until 4 PM

To close out our 2023 season, Vent Haven Museum is hosting an Open House on Saturday, October 28th from 1 PM to 4 PM. Don't miss this chance to visit the museum for free* and without an appointment!

​

Note: During the Open House, museum volunteers will be present in each gallery in order to maintain the security of the collection, but volunteer expertise about the history of the collection varies. If you're interested in a detailed, guided tour, you might want to schedule a tour led by a knowledgeable staff member.

​

*As always, donations are accepted and greatly appreciated.