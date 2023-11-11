Veterans Day Celebration - Oldham County History Center
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Veterans Day Celebration
FREE
Join staff at the Oldham County History Center on Saturday, November 11 for a Veterans Day Celebration.
Info
