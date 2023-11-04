Visit GLASS: National Art Museum - Danville

× Expand Image Courtesy Art Center of Bluegrass

NEW Museum Opening in November: GLASS National Art Museum opens on November 4 in Danville, KY, serving as a sparkling new reason for artists and cultural travelers to visit the artsy hot spot an hour south of Lexington. The museum is an expansion project to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Art Center of the Bluegrass, and as its name suggests, will showcase the creativity of contemporary artists working in the compelling medium of glass—most notably providing a permanent home for the collection of American glass artist, Stephen Rolfe Powell. The $3.7 million renovation and expansion project more than doubles the footprint of the Art Center of the Bluegrass, enabling it to expand its reach and usher in the next 20 years of creativity and leadership within the arts sector of the Appalachian region. Three gallery spaces—including a dark space featuring spotlighted objects—will display work from both the permanent collection and rotating exhibitions from regional and national artists working in glass.

Open Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit glassmuseumky.org.