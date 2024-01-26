Vital Motion Fitness Grand Opening - Louisville
to
Vital Motion Fitness 225 N. Clifton Ave. Ste. 7 , Kentucky 40206
Vital Motion Fitness Grand Opening
Join owner Dana Conder and her staff in their newly renovated location on Clifton Avenue. The Vital Motion fitness without fear philosophy meets people where they are in their fitness journey helping them to customize workout plans that allow them to reach their goals whether that’s running a marathon or playing with their grandchildren.
Event includes:
• Refreshments provided by Clean Eats
• Exercise demo stations
• Giveaways and drawings including a free personal training session
Ribbon cutting at 1:15.
For more information, please visit vitalmotionfitness.com/