WWE Friday Night Smackdown at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

WWE Friday Night Smackdown at KFC Yum! Center

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, June 7! Don't miss out on seeing your favorite WWE Superstars live!

Tickets go on sale February 2 at 10 AM at the KFC Yum! Center box office and ticketmaster.com. 

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/

Info

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Kids & Family, Pro Wrestling, Theater & Dance
502.690.9000
Google Calendar - WWE Friday Night Smackdown at KFC Yum! Center - 2024-06-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - WWE Friday Night Smackdown at KFC Yum! Center - 2024-06-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - WWE Friday Night Smackdown at KFC Yum! Center - 2024-06-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - WWE Friday Night Smackdown at KFC Yum! Center - 2024-06-07 19:00:00 ical