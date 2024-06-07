× Expand Jeff Caven

WWE Friday Night Smackdown at KFC Yum! Center

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, June 7! Don't miss out on seeing your favorite WWE Superstars live!

Tickets go on sale February 2 at 10 AM at the KFC Yum! Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/