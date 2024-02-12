WWE Monday Night Raw at Rupp Arena

Don’t miss Monday Night Raw in Lexington, Kentucky! Rupp Arena is proud to host this live-televised event on February 12, 2024. Join amazing wrestlers like "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and many more (Card is subject to change).

For more information, please visit rupparena.com/