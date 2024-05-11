× Expand Walk for Dawson- Two Walk for Dawson- Two

Walk for Dawson - Dawson Springs

When: May 11, 2024

30 months after the tornado hit the area.

The walk begins at the Primitive Baptist Church, located at 101 E. Walnut, in Dawson Springs.

Walk through parts of town that were hit by the tornado and see how the city has recovered and is still recovering from that event.

Online registration link: endurancecui.active.com/event-reg/select-race?e=88190505

In late March they will have paper sign-up sheets at various locations in town.