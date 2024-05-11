Walk for Dawson - Dawson Springs
to
Primitive Baptist Church 101 E. Walnut St. , Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Walk for Dawson- Two
Walk for Dawson - Dawson Springs
When: May 11, 2024
30 months after the tornado hit the area.
The walk begins at the Primitive Baptist Church, located at 101 E. Walnut, in Dawson Springs.
Walk through parts of town that were hit by the tornado and see how the city has recovered and is still recovering from that event.
Online registration link: endurancecui.active.com/event-reg/select-race?e=88190505
In late March they will have paper sign-up sheets at various locations in town.