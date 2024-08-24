Walk to Defeat ALS - Alltech Arena

The Walk to Defeat ALS is the #1 way to support and fundraise for people living with ALS. Fundraising through the Walk drives bold and urgent innovation as we march together toward treatment and a cure for ALS.

The Walk will happen rain or shine. Participants must check in at the registration table, beginning at 9am. Arrive early to ensure you have enough time to check in and enjoy the pre-walk festivities. The Walk will kickoff at 10:30am.

The Alltech Arena is a 5,517-seat multi-purpose arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

