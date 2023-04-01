Watchhouse Duo at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Starting over a decade ago playing coffee shops and local restaurants around North Carolina, Watchhouse is a grassroots success story that's been driven by Marlin's poignant songwriting. They’ve sold out iconic venues (Red Rocks, Ryman Auditorium) and attract hundreds of millions of streams while producing exploratory music that "redefines roots music for a younger generation" (Washington Post).

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/