Watchhouse Duo at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

 Starting over a decade ago playing coffee shops and local restaurants around North Carolina, Watchhouse is a grassroots success story that's been driven by Marlin's poignant songwriting. They’ve sold out iconic venues (Red Rocks, Ryman Auditorium) and attract hundreds of millions of streams while producing exploratory music that "redefines roots music for a younger generation" (Washington Post).

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/

Info

Concerts & Live Music
270.926.7891
