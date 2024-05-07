× Expand Kentucky State Parks Serving Tea

Waveland State Historic Site Tea Tuesday

Waveland State Historic Site invites guests to enjoy a relaxing afternoon tea in the mansion every Tuesday at 2 pm. Waveland serves two different Elmwood Inn teas and three courses including savories, scones and lemon curd, and desserts. Guests are served by docents in 19th century dress. A tour of the mansion is also included.

Reservations are required, please call the park at 859.272.3611 to book a table.