Waveland State Historic Site Tea Tuesday

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Waveland State Historic Site invites guests to enjoy a relaxing afternoon tea in the mansion every Tuesday at 2 pm. Waveland serves two different Elmwood Inn teas and three courses including savories, scones and lemon curd, and desserts. Guests are served by docents in 19th century dress. A tour of the mansion is also included.

Reservations are required, please call the park at 859.272.3611 to book a table.

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Food & Drink, History
859.272.3611
