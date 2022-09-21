× Expand Planet of the Tapes Western music, movies, and sarsaparillas!

Wednesdays are for Westerns at Planet of the Tapes

We’ll be spinning all of your favorite country and western records while we watch your least favorite western on the big screen! Featuring a rootin' tootin' housemade sarsaparilla specials! You know you wanna try it.

The first Wednesday of the month will feature special guest DJ Clay Baker!

21+

Free!

All events are 21+ unless otherwise noted

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

For more information call 502-260-7541.