Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History

Join author Kristina Gaddy for a discussion of her new book Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History. In an extraordinary story unfolding across two hundred years, Kristina uncovers the banjo’s key role in Black spirituality, ritual, and rebellion. Through meticulous research in diaries, letters, archives, and art, she traces the banjo’s beginnings from the seventeenth century, when enslaved people of African descent created it from gourds or calabashes and wood. Gaddy shows how the enslaved carried this unique instrument as they were transported and sold by slaveowners throughout the Americas. Learn about the earliest history of the banjo through music, images, and a reading, with stories of the banjo in Louisville and Kentucky.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/events/upcoming-events/