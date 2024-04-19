× Expand Credit to White Squirrel Arts Festival White Squirrel Arts Fest vendor's table

White Squirrel Arts Festival at Fountain Square Park

Join a family-friendly celebration of the arts at Bowling Green’s White Squirrel Arts Fest, April 19-21, in downtown Bowling Green, KY. Enjoy concerts, the arts fair, plays, poetry slams, youth talent show competitions, writers’ conferences, food; music, and activities for all ages. The Fest starts with a Friday night concert at the White Squirrel Brewery. On Saturday enjoy music, arts exhibits, the writers’ conference, plays, talent shows, and poetry slams. There are events for all ages from Fountain Square Park, down the Heritage Trail to Circus Square Park and in the Shake Rag district. Visit many events free, shop at the art fair, enjoy delicious food and live music, compete in the poetry slam (youth or adult) or the youth talent show, or cruise the writers' conference.

For more information visit whitesquirrelartsfest.com