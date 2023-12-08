Wilderness Trail Distillery 10 Year Celebration

to

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Wilderness Trail Distillery 10 Year Celebration

Join us to celebrate a release of our 10-year-old wheated Bourbon. Music by Kings of Freon. Cocktails are $10 and there will be food.

For more information, please visit wildernesstraildistillery.com/

Info

Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
859.402.8707
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wilderness Trail Distillery 10 Year Celebration - 2023-12-08 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wilderness Trail Distillery 10 Year Celebration - 2023-12-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wilderness Trail Distillery 10 Year Celebration - 2023-12-08 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wilderness Trail Distillery 10 Year Celebration - 2023-12-08 18:00:00 ical