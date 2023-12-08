Wilderness Trail Distillery 10 Year Celebration
Wilderness Trail Distillery 4095 Lebanon Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Join us to celebrate our first release of 10-year-old Bourbon
Join us to celebrate a release of our 10-year-old wheated Bourbon. Music by Kings of Freon. Cocktails are $10 and there will be food.
For more information, please visit wildernesstraildistillery.com/
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink