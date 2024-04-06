× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve april 2024 - 6 Wildflower Walk

Wildflower Walk - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Join Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve’s Executive Director, Tavia Cathcart Brown, on a two-hour walk filled with stunning spring wildflowers. Hike is easy to moderate. Bring binoculars, a camera or smartphone, and plenty of curiosity.

Donation: $11/person, $6/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/