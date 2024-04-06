Wildflower Walk - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Wildflower Walk
Join Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve’s Executive Director, Tavia Cathcart Brown, on a two-hour walk filled with stunning spring wildflowers. Hike is easy to moderate. Bring binoculars, a camera or smartphone, and plenty of curiosity.
Donation: $11/person, $6/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.
For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
