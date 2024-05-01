Win. Place. Show Me The Pappy! Virtual Bourbon Raffle

Win. Place. Show Me The Pappy! Bourbon Raffle

The Win. Place. Show Me The Pappy! Bourbon Raffle will benefit children's charities and/or programs supported by The MAP Foundation, including Kentucky Children's Hospital. Tickets are $100.00 each and a maximum of 1,500 tickets will be sold. The Drawing will be held on May 1, 2024 at 3pm Eastern on Facebook Live on the Map Foundation Facebook page. Tickets can be purchased online exclusively at mapfoundationraffle.com

For more information on the programs The MAP Foundation support, please visit visit www.themapfoundation.org.

