Wings Over Western Kentucky - Madisonville Regional Airport

The City of Madisonville, along with Madisonville Regional Airport, is proud to host Wings Over Western Kentucky- an airshow that promises to be an exciting family event on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a variety of exciting aviation acts along with static display aircraft.

The airshow is a great opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy aviation entertainment, and appreciate the important role that aviation plays in daily life. The Airshow not only provides entertainment for the spectators; but also creates an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their products and services to a broader audience. There will be local food and dessert vendors along with a kid’s area, making it a great day for the whole family. Don’t forget to bring your own chairs to enjoy the show! We look forward to seeing you there.

Madisonville Regional Airport Manager, Emily Herron, said “We are thrilled to host Wings Over Western Kentucky, as it will be a great opportunity for us to showcase our airport and the facility upgrades we have made over the last several years. The event is an excellent platform to feature the importance of aviation to Madisonville and the surrounding community. We are confident the event will bring positive attention and economic benefit to the area.”

Wings Over Western Kentucky is an exciting and unique event that will feature both modern and historical aircraft, and visitors will be treated to a truly memorable experience.

For more information on this event, call 270.821.3453 or visit wingsoverwesternkentucky.com