Winnie the Pooh - The Spotlight Playhouse

Winnie the Pooh

Presented by the Spotlight Acting School.

Performed by students ages 4-9.

Spotlight Acting School's "Winnie the Pooh Kids" is a delightful musical performed by young talents aged 4-9. In this enchanting adventure set in the Hundred Acre Wood, the audience joins Winnie the Pooh on his quest for honey. Along the way, Pooh encounters his friends Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit, and Owl. The plot thickens when they discover that Christopher Robin has been captured by the enigmatic Backson. Through catchy songs and engaging performances, the characters embark on a rescue mission, teaching valuable lessons about teamwork, friendship, and the importance of sharing, all woven into a musical tapestry that captivates both young and old. Catch this magical performance on January 26th and 27th at 6:30 pm, and January 28th at 2:00 pm.

Friday, Jan 26 - 6:30 pm

Saturday, Jan 27 - 6:30 pm

Sunday, Jan 28 - 2:00 pm

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool