Winter Birds and Backyard Bird Count – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

$25 – $35 per person.

Carolina Villalona, a biology graduate student from the University of Louisville, will lead a discussion of winter bird behaviors while getting participants ready for the global bird tracking initiative, Great Backyard Bird Count (#GBBC), which takes place February 16-19, 2024. Carolina will talk about bird basics, and include an introduction to Merlin and eBird apps for identifying and counting birds. You’ll use these apps for recording birds in your own backyard or neighborhood! Weather permitting, a walk around the gardens to practice bird tracking skills will be included.

NOTE: Workshop will switch from in-person to virtual with inclement weather, and participants will receive a guest pass to visit our gardens after March 30.

