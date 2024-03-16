Winter Blooms at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.

With the Vernal Equinox approaching, many flowers bloom in late winter such as native wildflowers like Harbinger of Spring, Cutleaf Toothwort, and Spring Beauty. Join staff at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve for a serene hike in the Woodland Garden, followed by a walk in the forest to see a few special patches of native ephemeral wildflowers. Wear comfortable shoes for walking on uneven ground. Bring binocular, a cameras or smartphones.

