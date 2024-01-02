Winter Camps - KMAC Louisville
Two girls drawing pictures with markers.
Winter Camps
Keep your kids creative during Winter Break! KMAC is offering three winter camps for ages 7-11 from January 2nd to January 4th, 2024. Register for a camp in Drawing & Painting, Sculpture, or S.T.E.A.M, or take advantage of our camp discount by registering for all three! Learn more at https://www.kmacmuseum.org/winter-camps.
