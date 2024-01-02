Winter Camps - KMAC Louisville

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Winter Camps

Keep your kids creative during Winter Break! KMAC is offering three winter camps for ages 7-11 from January 2nd to January 4th, 2024. Register for a camp in Drawing & Painting, Sculpture, or S.T.E.A.M, or take advantage of our camp discount by registering for all three! Learn more at https://www.kmacmuseum.org/winter-camps.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
502.589.0102
