Winter Camps - KMAC Louisville

× Expand KMAC Two girls drawing pictures with markers.

Winter Camps

Keep your kids creative during Winter Break! KMAC is offering three winter camps for ages 7-11 from January 2nd to January 4th, 2024. Register for a camp in Drawing & Painting, Sculpture, or S.T.E.A.M, or take advantage of our camp discount by registering for all three! Learn more at https://www.kmacmuseum.org/winter-camps.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/winter-camps