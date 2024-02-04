Winter Jam 2024 at Rupp Arena

Winter Jam 2024 Tours. Christian music’s biggest tour with performances by Crowder, Lecrae,CAIN, Katy Nichole, Seventh Day Slumber, Newsong, including Speaker Zane Black. Winter Jam 2024 will be stopping in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena on Sunday, February 4, 2024. This year’s Winter Jam will feature first time tour performers including CAIN, Katy Nichole, Seventh Day Slumber and Joseph O’Brien.

For more information, please visit rupparena.com/