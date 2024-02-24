Winter Lecture Series at Camp Nelson - Ronald Wolford Blair

Join the National Park Service (NPS) for the 3rd Annual Winter Lecture Series at Camp Nelson National Monument! The special programs feature guest speakers who present on a variety of topic related to the Civil War Era. The presentations take place on select Saturdays at starting at 11:00 am at the park. The 1.5-hour programs are free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit nps.gov/cane/index.htm