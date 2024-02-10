Winter Salamander Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve February Graphics - 4 Winter Salamander Hike

Winter Salamander Hike

Donation: $10/person, $5/members/Children 6 and younger are FREE

Meet at Creasey Mahan’s Nature Center Come and join staff for an expedition to find the many frogs and salamanders that dwell in the preserve’s woodlands and wetlands. Hike will let participants visit the Woodland Garden, the Frog Pond, Hidden Springs and the waterfall, where discussions will take place on amphibian biology, diversity, and much more. Moderate hike.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/