Winter Salamander Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

to

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

 Winter Salamander Hike

Donation: $10/person, $5/members/Children 6 and younger are FREE

Meet at Creasey Mahan’s Nature Center Come and join staff for an expedition to find the many frogs and salamanders that dwell in the preserve’s woodlands and wetlands. Hike will let participants visit the Woodland Garden, the Frog Pond, Hidden Springs and the waterfall, where discussions will take place on amphibian biology, diversity, and much more. Moderate hike.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.228.4362
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Winter Salamander Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2024-02-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Salamander Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2024-02-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Salamander Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2024-02-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Salamander Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2024-02-10 10:00:00 ical