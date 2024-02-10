Winter Salamander Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Winter Salamander Hike
Donation: $10/person, $5/members/Children 6 and younger are FREE
Meet at Creasey Mahan’s Nature Center Come and join staff for an expedition to find the many frogs and salamanders that dwell in the preserve’s woodlands and wetlands. Hike will let participants visit the Woodland Garden, the Frog Pond, Hidden Springs and the waterfall, where discussions will take place on amphibian biology, diversity, and much more. Moderate hike.
