Winter Theatre School - Lexington Children's Theatre
to
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
×
Winter Theatre School
Mythical Mysteries (Ages 6-8)
Saturdays: January 13 – February 10, 2024
9:00 AM – 10:15 AM
Tuition: $95
Welcome to a magical land of dragons and unicorns, mermaids and phoenixes. But watch out, for there are dangerous secrets to uncover, if only you’re brave enough to face the challenge.
For more information, please visit lctonstage.org/theatre-school/classes-workshops/
Info
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance