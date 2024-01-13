Winter Theatre School - Lexington Children's Theatre

Winter Theatre School

Mythical Mysteries (Ages 6-8)

Saturdays: January 13 – February 10, 2024

9:00 AM – 10:15 AM

Tuition: $95

Welcome to a magical land of dragons and unicorns, mermaids and phoenixes. But watch out, for there are dangerous secrets to uncover, if only you’re brave enough to face the challenge.

For more information, please visit lctonstage.org/theatre-school/classes-workshops/