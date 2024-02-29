Winter Warmer – Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle - Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Join us on Feb 29th for our Winter Warmer Series, featuring Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle.

The Winter Warmer Series takes place on the second floor of the Hall of Fame, with an intimate atmosphere. Enjoy this unique experiences around the music, where we are transforming our Gallery Room into a café for this series enabling people to experience the music up close and personal with each artist.

Doors open at 6:00 pm, concert begins at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $20. Bar, concessions, and table service are available during each concert.

For more information, please visit bluegrasshall.org/