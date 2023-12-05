Winter Acoustic Jam – Lexington Opera House
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
×
Winter Acoustic Jam 2023 – Lexington Opera House
WHO: BRETT YOUNG, WALKER HAYES, EASTON CORBIN, CHAYCE BECKHAM, HAILEY WHITTERS AND DALTON DOVER.WHAT: Acoustic Jam 2023 will feature live intimate acoustic performances from today’s hottest and brightest country singer and songwriting stars, presented by 98.1 THE BULL and HARDEE'S.WHEN: December 5, 2023 at 7:30PM
For more information, please visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/
Info
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs