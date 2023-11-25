WinterFest Marketplace at The Met - Lexington

× Expand ArtHouse Kentucky in Partnership with Julietta Market Winter Fest Marketplace cover (1920 x 1080 px) - 1 WinterFest Marketplace at The Met

WinterFest Marketplace at The Met

Join us for a WinterFest Marketplace at The Met!

Experience the enchantment of the holiday season at the WinterFest Marketplace, a collaboration between Julietta Market and Arthouse Kentucky Inc.! Immerse yourself in a world of festive delights as you step into the WinterFest Marketplace, starting the Saturday after Thanksgiving and continuing every Saturday from 10am to 3pm until December 17, 2023.

Discover the perfect gifts for your loved ones as you explore the myriad of pop-up stalls, each offering unique treasures and crafts. From exquisite handmade jewelry to delectable artisanal food products, the WinterFest Marketplace is a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind finds that will leave you spoiled for choice.

But the WinterFest Marketplace is more than just a shopping experience. It's a joyful celebration for the whole community. Bring your little ones to Santa's Grotto, where they can meet the beloved Black Santa himself and create timeless memories. Indulge in the delightful melodies of live music and entertainment that will fill the air, creating a captivating atmosphere of merriment and cheer.

In order to make this WinterFest Marketplace truly extraordinary, we invite vendors to join us in showcasing their exceptional products. Secure your pop-up space by applying now at info@juliettamarket.com and be a part of this magical celebration.

So mark your calendars and gather your loved ones for an unforgettable day of holiday shopping and enjoyment at the WinterFest Marketplace. Come and experience the magic of the season, as we eagerly await your presence at this extraordinary event. See you there!

For more information, please visit juliettamarket.com/