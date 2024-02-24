Wood Box Heroes - Mountain Arts Center Prestonsburg

Wood Box Heroes

Barry Bales upright bass

Jenee Fleenor lead vocal, fiddle

Josh Martin lead vocal, guitar

Matt Menefee banjo

Seth Taylor mandolin, vocals

Wood Box Heroes, the American acoustic super-group, is hardly anything like the bluegrass music you used to find in the cassette player of your grandad’s old chevy pickup truck. Deeply rooted in tradition while melding together an eclectic-array of sounds from the country, bluegrass, blues, jazz, rock, and classical varieties, paired with crafty and authentic songwriting, the band delivers a piercing listening experience that plunges deep into the caverns of the soul. Bringing together some of the world’s most highly lauded musicians in Matt Menefee (banjo-Mumford & Sons, Cadillac Sky, Warren Haynes), Seth Taylor (mandolin-Mountain Heart, Dailey & Vincent) and Barry Bales (bass-Alison Krauss & Union Station) backing up the vocal magic of Jenee Fleenor (fiddle-Blake Shelton, Larry Cordle) and Josh Martin (singer/songwriter/guitarist), this unit has over a century of musical seasoning between them. Yet, it is quite astonishing that the years spent on separate roads, accompanying a spectrum of incredible artists and receiving some of the most sought-after honors and awards in the business, has led to this enigmatic musical intersection.

Showtime: 7pm

Tickets: $33

The Mountain Arts Center is State-of-the-Art venue that plays host to National Headlining Acts..

In October of 1996, the MAC hosted its grand opening and the music and cultural fabric of Eastern Kentucky has not been the same since. This beautiful facility houses a 1,044 seat theater, several large meeting rooms, a commercial recording studio, an art gallery, an arts education room and several individual instruction practice rooms.

For more information, please visit macarts.com/