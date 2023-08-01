World’s Largest Christian Music Festival at The Ark Encounter

‘40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at The Ark Encounter’

The world’s largest Christian music festival makes an encore this summer at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Ky. The large-scale event, with 150 music artists—playing a variety of music styles—and speakers, is called “40 Days & 40 Nights of Christian Music”* at the Ark Encounter and will run August 1 - September 9, 2023. Abraham Productions has organized multiple concerts that will be held Monday through Saturday; on Sunday afternoons, TrueSong will hold worship concerts and the Ark will provide a special speaker.

Attending concert performances is free with regular admission to the Ark Encounter or Creation Museum (the Ark’s sister attraction) for that day. Both faith-based attractions are located in N. Kentucky.

The musical roster features over 100 artists who will be performing country, bluegrass, southern gospel, inspirational, worship and other musical styles over 40 days and nights at the attraction’s huge 2,500-seat Answers Center. Musical performances will also be held at the Creation Museum, 45 minutes away in Petersburg, on Wednesdays and Thursdays. In addition, outdoor concerts will be held during the day at Noah’s Village at the Ark Encounter, Monday–Saturday, with the main-event concerts at 4 p.m. in the Answers Center. On Sundays at 4 p.m., the Ark’s resident artists TrueSong will lead a special worship time with speakers from Answers in Genesis, operators of the Ark and museum.

Music artists and groups include:

Cain the BandThe IsaacsJimmy FortuneSelahTriumphantThe HoppersErnie Haase & Signature SoundKaren Peck and New RiverTrueSong (the Ark’s resident artists)And dozens and dozens moreMusic enthusiasts will hear from speakers such as Ark founder and popular speaker Ken Ham, nationally broadcast pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress, Tim Lovelace and many more.

