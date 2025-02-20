YAMATO - Drummers of Japan at the Norton Center for the Arts
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
×
YAMATO - Drummers of Japan at the Norton Center for the Arts
YAMATO takes audiences on a whirlwind tour of rhythm and culture with more than 40 Taiko drums standing tall on stage, each with its own character, size and sound.
For more information call 859.236.4692 or visit nortoncenter.com
Info
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Concerts & Live Music