ZACH WILLIAMS at Beaver Dam

Multi-platinum two-time GRAMMY® Award-winner ZACH WILLIAMS is set to perform at The DAM on Friday, May 17, 2024, as part of the 2024 First United Bank & Trust Concert Series. Special Guest David Leonard will be direct support for this tour date. A PRESALE opportunity to purchase tickets in advance begins Wednesday, November 29, at 9:00 am CST and continues until Thursday, November 30, at 11:59 pm CST. Sign up for the newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com to receive the password. Tickets go on sale to the general public (no password required) on Friday, December 1, at 9:00 am CST. Tickets start at $19.50 each for Lawn GA and are available as Lower Arena Reserved Tables for four (4) people (must purchase all 4 seats at the table), Lower Arena GA, and Lawn GA. Reserved Tables in sections 1 through 5 include dedicated F&B table service, touch-free payment (allowing guests to order food & beer from their phones), and access to the PIT area directly in front of the stage. Lower Arena GA tickets include seats and access to the pit. Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair or blanket. Hotel and Shuttle packages are also available. Music is meant to feel “lived-in,” not unlike a favorite old jacket or a first car. At least that’s what muti-platinum two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Arkansas-born and Nashville-based maverick Zach Williams would say. Through a fusion of Southern rock spirit and country soul, Zach creates music with an exterior worn down in the best way but all heart underneath rough guitar riffs and gravelly vocals. You’ll not only hear his journey in the music, but you’ll also see it in his unfiltered storytelling—how he went from a tiny town to international stardom, selling out shows, toppling charts, and collaborating with the likes of Dolly Parton. Along the way, he battled addiction, anxiety, and insecurity, coming out on the other side with a whole lot to say.

$19.50 and up

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/