A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at Rupp Arena

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE tour

The Bronx-bred artist Julius Dubose, better known as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, will be at Rupp Arena for his debut appearance in Lexington on September 29th . He will be making multiple stops starting this August for Me Vs. Myself: The College Tour with special guests Toosii and Kaliii.

Tickets will be available at www.rupparena.com.